It feels like we're rinsing and repeating yesterday's forecast for today!
Hot and dry weather is sticking around the Inland Northwest, with high temperatures creeping into the mid-90s for much of the region on Friday. Some areas will begin to see triple digit high temps starting today, lasting through the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the LC Valley and parts of Central Washington which will take effect Saturday at noon and last through Sunday at 8 p.m.
Shower and thunderstorm chances persist for our higher elevations. Those storms will likely be accompanied by gusty winds and have a chance to produce hail. If you're out recreating this weekend in the mountains while looking to avoid the scorching lowland temps, make sure to keep an eye on the sky and watch the weather, as these storms can rapidly develop.
Bottom line: it's hot, and it's going to stay that way throughout the weekend. Be sure to drink PLENTY of water, wear sunscreen and spend time in the shade or in air conditioning if possible.
Have a great weekend!