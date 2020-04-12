Tonight will be a little cold, but next week is looking beautiful!
Sydnee Stelle
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Images
Videos
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 47%
- Feels Like: 36°
- Heat Index: 36°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 36°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:05:25 AM
- Sunset: 07:36:01 PM
- Dew Point: 18°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High near 55F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:05:25 AM
Sunset: 07:36:01 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: N @ 2mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:03:28 AM
Sunset: 07:37:26 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: NW @ 7mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:01:33 AM
Sunset: 07:38:52 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:59:38 AM
Sunset: 07:40:18 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NNE @ 11mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:57:43 AM
Sunset: 07:41:43 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:55:50 AM
Sunset: 07:43:09 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:53:57 AM
Sunset: 07:44:35 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SW @ 7mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
