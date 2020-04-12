Overnight lows for 4/12/2020

 maxuser
Rounding out your Easter Sunday, you can expect a very nice evening. We'll see a clear night with calm winds. Temperatures are a little colder than what we're used to this time of year, so if you're taking an evening walk, you might want to bundle up a little bit. Those overnight lows will dip down into the upper-20s tonight as well. With those freezing temperatures, and a lot of us doing some gardening last week, consider covering up any sensitive plants overnight!
 
This week is looking to be absolutely gorgeous. We're starting off with a ton of sunshine and temperatures warming from the weekend. We're expecting mid-50s, with calm wind and no real chance for rain. We might see a little more cloud cover moving through on Tuesday, but temperatures will continue to warm up. 
 
The sunshine returns Wednesday, though there is a slight chance for a couple of showers in the evening. From there, it's looking beautiful! We're expecting a lot of sunshine and temperatures warming 10-15 degrees above average. By next weekend, we're expecting upper-60s and sunshine. 

