Hold onto your witch hats and masks tomorrow, gusty winds and rain showers are coming for Spokane this Halloween!
Sad news for the families trick-or-treating this Monday, it is going to be a cold and rainy night! Don’t be scared if you feel some strong wind gusts or see a black cat crossing the road, this weather might just add to the spooky Halloween feel!
Monday’s forecast shows a 70 percent chance of precipitation, strong systems centralizing during the prime trick-or-treating hours. The high of the day will reach near 55 degrees, and the low at 37 degrees.
Rain showers will stick around all day Monday, with the main break being in the early morning hours. Mountain ranges will be seeing a mixture of rain and snowfall, with snow level lowers to around 4,300 feet after midnight. Wind speeds range between 15 and 20 mph, hopefully becoming lighter by trick-or-treating time.
As for the rest of the week, the rain continues to fall, with chances of snow on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. These chances are small, yet with the very cool overnight temperatures, could become a real possibility.
Wednesday and Thursday we are dipping into the low-40s, the overnight low at 25 degrees! Time to kick on those heaters and watch out for ice on the roadways overnight and in the morning.
Stay safe this Halloween, everyone, and bundle up!