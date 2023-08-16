Hot temperatures are continuing and expected to last through Thursday across the Inland Northwest. An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for most of Central and Eastern Washington while a Heat Advisory remains in effect for much of North Idaho.
Daytime highs remain in the upper 90s and triple digits with lows in the 60s and 70s until the ridge of high pressure over the region breaks down on Friday.
As the ridge breaks down, breezy conditions will increase with sustained winds of 20 mph possible. The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch for Thursday and Friday because of the increase in winds.
Heading into the weekend, temperatures will cool down with highs falling into the 80s.