Happy Earth Day! Mother nature brought mostly blue skies to the Inland Northwest on Saturday but be prepared for some rain as we head into the next couple of days.
Sunday and Monday will feature a few periods of rain and mountain snow, as a pair of systems move throughout the region. The first half of our Sunday is looking to be relatively dry, until scattered showers settle in across the state, touching Eastern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. There is a 60% chance of showers on Sunday, with evening thunderstorms possible as well.
Wind gusts will pick up overnight into Monday, peaking in Tri-Cities at around 36 mph very early Monday morning, while most of us are in for the night. Winds will peak in Pullman at around 35 mph, Spokane about 30 mph, while some of us are starting our morning commute at round six a.m.
The central Idaho Panhandle could see early morning snow, until showers mainly turn into rain throughout the day Monday before this system heads east.
Tuesday through next Saturday, temperatures will gradually warm into the high-60s and low-70s, while the skies will clear making way for lots of sunshine and a much more beautiful rest of the week!