SPOKANE, Wash. - A hazy and smoky weekend is in store for the region, as unhealthy air quality moves throughout Spokane, the Idaho Panhandle, and largely down toward the Palouse and LC Valley.
First thing is first, a Red Flag Warning is in place for Tri-Cities and Yakima until 11 p.m. Saturday. This means there are critical fire conditions occurring now, or will shortly. This is a combination of strong winds, low humidity, and warmer temperatures.
If you stepped outside this Saturday in Spokane, you know that haze and smoke has filled the sky, creating a rather uncomfortable outdoor experience. These unhealthy air conditions are going to continue into our Sunday and Monday, before the skies begin to clear and cooler temperatures make their way to the region.
The Washington State University Cougars beat Wisconsin tonight, which is a HUGE win for the team. Cougs down in Pullman are going to want to celebrate, but keep in mind that the air quality is especially in the unhealthy zone for the Palouse, so Cougs need to limit their time outside.
Some tips to keep in mind when planning around unhealthy outdoor conditions is to stay indoors as much as you can, and keep those doors and windows closed. If you cannot limit your time outside, make sure to take breaks from the outdoors and stay away from intense outdoor activities that would make it even harder to breathe comfortably.
Stay indoors as much as you can this weekend everyone, and stay safe! A clear up begins Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures in the 70s on the way.