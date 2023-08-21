We continue to see air quality numbers in the Unhealthy/hazardous category today, especially near active wildfires. There is the potential for southeast winds to pick up Monday for the Palouse, Spokane/Ritzville to the Waterville Plateau, with wind gust to 30mph.
Isolated showers are expected overnight Sunday into Monday morning as remnants of Hilary push up from the south. As rain increases there are flooding concerns for extreme SE Washington/Southern Panhandle Monday and Tuesday with flood watches in place through Tuesday evening.
At the same time we could see beneficial rain for active wildfires, specifically overnight Monday into Tuesday. with the most likely chance for rain and possible thunderstorms overnight Monday into Tuesday. Winds will shift Wednesday to a south/southwesterly flow and likely increase, which will make things tough for firefighters and current wildfires, especially if we don't see a lot of rain with this incoming system.