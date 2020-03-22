Low pressures moves inland, bringing winds and showers to the Pacific Northwest

 maxuser
After an absolutely beautiful weekend, with sunny skies and above-average temperatures, changes are coming. We'll see those clouds move through for your Sunday night, that will mean that clouds will trap some heat at the surface and bring warm temperatures overnight in the low-40s.
 
Our work week is going to start off with clouds and gusty winds. We'll look for sustained winds out of the southwest between 10 and 20 miles per hour, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. We might see a couple of sun breaks for your Monday, but we've also got about a 30 percent change of seeing some rain as well. Daytime highs will sit in the low-50s. 
 
We'll see a better chance for rain on Tuesday, with daytime highs dropping into the upper-40s. Winds will be a little calmer Tuesday, but the showers will extend into Wednesday morning. We see a slight break from the rain on Wednesday night and Thursday, but the showers return on Friday and stick around through next weekend.

