Ups and Downs of Spring!
Jenny Power
KHQ Local News Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Video Channels
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 83%
- Feels Like: 34°
- Heat Index: 34°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 34°
- UV Index: 4 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:22:45 AM
- Sunset: 07:23:38 PM
- Dew Point: 29°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:22:45 AM
Sunset: 07:23:38 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: SW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:20:45 AM
Sunset: 07:25:03 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:18:44 AM
Sunset: 07:26:29 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Thursday Night
Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 64%
Sunrise: 06:16:45 AM
Sunset: 07:27:54 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: S @ 12 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 42%
Sunrise: 06:14:45 AM
Sunset: 07:29:19 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: S @ 15 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 46%
Sunrise: 06:12:46 AM
Sunset: 07:30:45 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 58%
Sunrise: 06:10:48 AM
Sunset: 07:32:10 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Monday Night
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.