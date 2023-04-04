Jenny Power KHQ
Today we are off to a mild and cold start, however, we could see some afternoon pop-up showers delivering snow, rain and graupel with daytime highs hovering in the upper 40s. 
 
Although Wednesday's daytime highs remain below average in the upper 40s, we are looking for a brief stint of sunshine mid-week. Enjoy it while it lasts!
We have a system on the way that is set to arrive Thursday with scattered showers and more widespread rain on Friday. 
 
Showers will linger into the start of the weekend and with warming temperatures flooding could become a concern.
Speaking of warming temperatures! Daytime highs are set to bump into the 60s by Sunday and near 70 degrees by Monday.

