This morning we woke up to some snow accumulation across eastern Washington and north Idaho. The snow report at the Spokane International Airport was 1.6 inches of new snow. Some areas saw varying accumulations between 1 to 3 inches.
This afternoon we will see a break from additional snowfall with the daytime high in Spokane rising to 40 degrees, but we're not done with the snow yet!
A second system is set to arrive overnight Thursday into Friday morning that will bring a wider band of snow, transitioning to a mix as Friday enters mid-day. Right now, snow totals in Spokane are anticipated to be about an inch of additional accumulation. Be prepared for a slick Friday morning commute!
We will remain unsettled into next week, with chances for rain both Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures warming back into the upper 40's and 50's to kick off the week and overnight lows in the upper 20's and 30's.