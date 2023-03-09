Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO NOON PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches. * WHERE...Post Falls, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney, Davenport, Rockford, Worley, Fairfield, Airway Heights, Hayden, Spokane Valley, and Downtown Spokane. * WHEN...From 2 AM to Noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Motorists should prepare for winter driving conditions for the Friday morning commute. The heaviest snow with this event is expected to fall in the 5 AM to 9 AM time frame. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel conditions will improve late in the morning and early in the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 30s. However, scattered snow showers late in the day into the evening may produce additional localized accumulations around or after the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&