Warm and Dry Week Ahead!

The weekend continues with a little bit of haze in the distance and temperatures forecasted in the 70s tomorrow under mostly sunny skies. High temperatures remain in the middle 70s for much of the work week, meaning that we are 10-15 degrees above average for this time of the year. The hazy skies from wildfires in California stick around, but the air quality is not expected to suffer that much because of it.
With this week being dry and a rough fire season for fire crews, I would not be surprised if we see a few fire weather watches popping up in the very near future. Look for the moisture to return by the end of next week. Have a great week everyone!
