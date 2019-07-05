On Friday night, we can expect lows in Spokane to drop into the upper-50s. We are seeing some mountain showers into the evening and we'll continue to see those each afternoon through Monday.
Looking ahead to the weekend, we are expecting a high in the mid-80s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies and a light breeze. We'll look for cooler weather on Sunday with our highs only reaching the upper-70s and partly sunny skies.
By Monday, we expect temperatures to hold at the upper-70s. We will see a slight chance for rain in the afternoon, but it should move out by the late evening. Warmer weather moves in for Tuesday and we'll be in the upper-80s by the end of next week.