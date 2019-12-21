Sydnee Stelle
Temperatures are sitting 20 degrees above average in Spokane for your first day of Winter! We saw a high in the 50s today and we'll watch for temperatures to stay in the mid-40s for most of the evening. Off and on showers will continue tonight into tomorrow morning. With overnight lows in the upper-30s, it will stay rain tonight in lower elevations.
 
Temperatures remain above average for your Sunday, with Spokane's daytime high sitting in the mid-40s. We're watching for some morning showers lingering, a break in the rain during the day, and showers returning by the afternoon and evening. On Sunday night into Monday morning, it's looking like that rain might turn to snow. If you're heading to work on Monday, you'll likely see some snow for your morning commute.
 
It doesn't last long, that snow should be out of our hair by mid-morning on Monday and things will be calm from there. Temperatures return to normal for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with daytime highs in the low-30s and overnight lows down into the mid-20s. Those hoping for a white Christmas will have to wait for next year, we'll see dry and cloudy conditions through the rest of the week.

Tags