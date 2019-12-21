WARM start to Winter!
Sydnee Stelle
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 66%
- Feels Like: 45°
- Heat Index: 47°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 45°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:35:34 AM
- Sunset: 04:00:21 PM
- Dew Point: 36°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy with occasional showers. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Tonight
Cloudy with occasional showers. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Tomorrow
Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 07:35:34 AM
Sunset: 04:00:21 PM
Humidity: 76%
Wind: S @ 4mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Cloudy with occasional showers. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:36:04 AM
Sunset: 04:00:52 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: NE @ 5mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Sunday Night
Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 37F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 07:36:31 AM
Sunset: 04:01:24 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 07:36:56 AM
Sunset: 04:02 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: NNE @ 2mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:37:17 AM
Sunset: 04:02:38 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: NNE @ 2mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:37:36 AM
Sunset: 04:03:18 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: S @ 4mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy with snow showers around in the evening. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:37:52 AM
Sunset: 04:04:02 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
