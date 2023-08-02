A red flag warning is in effect until 10 p.m. for the Waterville Plateau and the Wenatchee Valley. On top of the already dry conditions and fire fuels, wind gusts in these areas are reaching speeds around 25 mph.
Temperatures mostly topped out in the 90s throughout the Inland Northwest with relative humidity between 15-25%.
Over the next couple of days, temperatures will remain warm with highs in the upper 80s and 90s, but the good news is at night temperatures are mostly falling into the low 60s and 50s.
Due to the wildfires in the region, conditions may remain hazy. Air quality was in the moderate category through much of the region today and may continue to drop during afternoon hours. If you are in a sensitive group when it comes to air quality, monitor the current air quality conditions before heading out.
Some thunderstorms and rain showers are possible starting Friday with monsoonal moisture sneaking into the region and a disturbance pushing west from Montana. Dry lightning is a possibility in early thunderstorms before more moisture pushes into our region by Saturday.