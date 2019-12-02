We are starting out this morning with snow showers moving across the Inland Northwest. We will look for some slick and frosty roadways this morning so please be sure you are driving for conditions. Here in the Spokane area we will have a chance to see some flurries, otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies today. Temperatures will be seasonal rising into the mid 30's. Tonight, we will see calm winds and cloudy conditions with the overnight low dropping into the low 30's.
Tomorrow kicks off a gradual warming trend for the week with temperatures peaking in the upper 30's. By mid-week we should be well above average as we head into the low 40's. We will expect cloudy skies with a light wind for your Tuesday. By tomorrow night we will have a slight chance to see some flurries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.