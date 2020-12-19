Warm, Windy, Wet!
Sydnee Stelle
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 85%
- Feels Like: 35°
- Heat Index: 42°
- Wind: 12 mph
- Wind Chill: 35°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:34:53 AM
- Sunset: 03:59:57 PM
- Dew Point: 38°
- Visibility: 2.7 mi
Today
Occasional rain in the evening...then becoming windy with a few showers late. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
Occasional rain in the evening...then becoming windy with a few showers late. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies. High 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 100%
Sunrise: 07:34:53 AM
Sunset: 03:59:57 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: SSW @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Occasional rain in the evening...then becoming windy with a few showers late. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 07:35:26 AM
Sunset: 04:00:24 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: SW @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Chance of Rain: 59%
Sunrise: 07:35:57 AM
Sunset: 04:00:53 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: SSW @ mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Cloudy with showers. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 07:36:25 AM
Sunset: 04:01:26 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: WNW @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:36:50 AM
Sunset: 04:02 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: SSE @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:37:12 AM
Sunset: 04:02:38 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: ENE @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 07:37:32 AM
Sunset: 04:03:18 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: E @ mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Friday Night
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
