Daytime highs for 12/19/2020
We aren't done with these warmer temperatures yet! Overnight on Saturday, we'll watch for temperatures in the low-40s. We're also tracking fairly strong rain tonight into tomorrow morning.
 
We're looking for daytime highs in the upper-40s in Spokane on Sunday, which is about 15 degrees above average. We'll also more of Saturday's wind out of southwest. The next chance of rain moves in late Sunday night and into Monday morning. 
 
Monday is the first day of winter, and temperatures are looking to sit 20 degrees above average in the low-50s with rain for much of the day. By Tuesday, we cool off and dry out. Temperatures return to normal by Christmas Eve, with a chance of snow the day *after* Christmas -- though it could technically come early! Fingers crossed!

