Sydnee Stelle
We are starting to warm up a little in Spokane as we head into the weekend. On Saturday, temperatures will climb into the upper-70s, though we will look for a slight chance of light showers and winds around 10-15 mph. Sunday is looking to be a little calmer, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.
 
That dry, warmer weather will continue into the work week. On Wednesday, we start to see a low pressure system move through the Inland Northwest, bringing a chance of showers back to Spokane. So far, it's looking like those showers stick around through next Friday.

