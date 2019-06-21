Warming for the Weekend!
Sydnee Stelle
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 40%
- Feels Like: 67°
- Heat Index: 67°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 67°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 04:52:01 AM
- Sunset: 08:51:34 PM
- Dew Point: 41°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Some clouds. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Some clouds. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 04:52:01 AM
Sunset: 08:51:34 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: S @ 6mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
Some clouds. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 04:52:14 AM
Sunset: 08:51:44 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 04:52:30 AM
Sunset: 08:51:52 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SW @ 14mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 04:52:49 AM
Sunset: 08:51:57 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 04:53:10 AM
Sunset: 08:52 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: S @ 6mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 04:53:33 AM
Sunset: 08:52 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: SW @ 7mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 04:53:59 AM
Sunset: 08:51:57 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: SW @ 8mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.