Widespread lowland snow brought snow-packed roads and slick driving conditions Wednesday, with winter storm and high wind warnings in place. That will impact the northern panhandle and the northeast Washington mountains.
This strong weather system brought moderate to heavy snow Tuesday along the East Slopes of the Cascades.
Drivers should prepare for slick road conditions and snow-covered roads. That will significantly impact the Wednesday morning commute.
Along with slick conditions, strong winds are expected Wednesday morning that could also impact travel.