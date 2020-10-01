Warming Up for the Weekend!

Today the high temperatures reached into the 70s as a little bit of haze from the California wildfires filled the air. In the short term we can expect much of the air quality to remain between Good and Moderate, making for a great weekend to be outdoors.
Tonight low temperatures are dropping back down into the 40s and 50s under mostly cloudy skies. The clouds stick around tomorrow morning early before clearing out in the later hours of the morning. The haze is going to be sticking around in the upper levels of the atmosphere on both Friday and Saturday.
This weekend high temperatures are projected to be in the 70s, a few clouds fill in on Sunday. The dry conditions and above average temperatures are here through much of next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.