Warming Up for the Work Week!
Tags
Sydnee Stelle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 30%
- Feels Like: 73°
- Heat Index: 73°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 73°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:00:10 AM
- Sunset: 08:49:10 PM
- Dew Point: 39°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. High 78F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:00:10 AM
Sunset: 08:49:10 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: S @ 7mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:00:57 AM
Sunset: 08:48:40 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SW @ 7mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:01:46 AM
Sunset: 08:48:06 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 05:02:37 AM
Sunset: 08:47:30 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 05:03:30 AM
Sunset: 08:46:52 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: SW @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:04:24 AM
Sunset: 08:46:11 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 7 High
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:05:20 AM
Sunset: 08:45:28 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.