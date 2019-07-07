Sydnee Stelle
We saw cooler temperatures on Sunday, and we will see a very similar day to start out the work week. Monday is looking for partly sunny skies with a high in the mid-70s. We might see some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday afternoon, the chance for any of that moisture in Spokane is very slight, but we can expect it across the region.
 
Tuesday is looking to stay dry and warm up a little before our next chance for showers moves in Wednesday morning. We can look for drier conditions by Wednesday evening and through the rest of the week. We're also looking to warm up to the mid-80s as we move into next weekend. Overall, we might see some light moisture early on in the week, but we can expect high temperatures to remain above 75. It should be a pretty nice week!

Tags