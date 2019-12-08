We are keeping an eye out for patches of fog tonight and tomorrow morning. We'll dip down to the mid-20s overnight, so some of that fog may become freezing fog, please be prepared for some icy patches on the roads.
The fog should lift by mid-morning, making way for a cloudy and cold day. Our daytime high will be in the low- to mid-30s out there, right in line with average for this time of year.
Expect morning fog and afternoon clouds for the next few days. Temperatures will gradually warm through the week, with our next round of rain expected Wednesday night. It will stick around bringing spotty showers through Friday. With temperatures above average again in the upper-30s and low-40s, it’s looking like it’s going to be more December rain instead of December snow. Overnight lows this week will remain slightly above freezing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.