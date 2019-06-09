Sydnee Stelle
We've got high pressure building across the Pacific Northwest that will keep us dry all week long, and boost our temperatures 15-20 degree above average! Starting on Monday, we'll see mostly sunny skies with high temperatures climbing into the 80s, winds should be fairly calm at 5-10 mph out of the west. By Wednesday, we'll be in the low-90s for our daytime high, and our highs will remain above 85 degrees in the days following. 
 
With our highs in or above the 80s every day this week, please do not leave children or pets in the car as it only takes minutes for car temperatures to climb above 100 degrees. Be safe out there!

