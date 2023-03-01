Today we are waking up to dense, freezing fog and very slick road conditions! The fog is expected to burn off by mid-day and we will see some afternoon sunshine before our next system bringing snow arrives.
Highs will climb into the upper 30s each afternoon with overnight lows staying in the upper 20s through the remainder of the week and into the weekend.
We are watching another round of snow for Thursday; this system looks to bring a bit less snow....SO FAR! But enough to be inconvenient for your Thursday morning commute. The mountains will see higher snow total accumulations!
Several rounds of light snow are possible for the weekend, with winter travel conditions expected for the mountains.