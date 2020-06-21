Weather Planner for 06/22/2020

Weather Planner for 06/22/2020
As the sun sets on a picture perfect Father's Day weekend, we're expecting a mild night. Temperatures will sit in low-50s overnight, with a light breeze and mostly clear skies.
 
Then, get ready for a GORGEOUS week! We are expecting a ton of sunshine all week long. Monday will be especially beautiful. We're looking for calm winds, clear skies, and daytime highs climbing to 80 degrees by the afternoon.
 
It gets HOT on Tuesday, temperatures climb 10-15 degrees above average. We're looking for upper-80s by the afternoon. Our daytime highs sit in the mid-80s all the way into next weekend. It looks like temperatures return to average in the mid-70s by the end of next weekend. 
 
When we start seeing this type of heat, please be mindful of the hazards that come along with it. It can get dangerously hot in cars in just minutes, please do not leave your kids or pets in the car by themselves for any amount of time, even with the windows cracked. While you're at it, if you're walking the dog, do a quick hand check on the pavement to make sure the ground isn't too hot for paws!
 
We're entering fire season as well, this heat will not help fire danger. Take extra caution around dry brush and other fire fuels. Make sure to check in on your friends and loved ones with no air conditioning during this time too. And of course, if you're spending time outside, make sure to take breaks from direct sunlight, use sunscreen and make sure you're drinking enough water. Enjoy the sunshine and be safe in the heat, friends!

Tags