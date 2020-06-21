We are WARMING up!
Sydnee Stelle
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 63%
- Feels Like: 62°
- Heat Index: 62°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 62°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 04:52:01 AM
- Sunset: 08:51:43 PM
- Dew Point: 49°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 04:52:01 AM
Sunset: 08:51:43 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 04:52:16 AM
Sunset: 08:51:51 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 04:52:34 AM
Sunset: 08:51:57 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: S @ 6mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 04:52:55 AM
Sunset: 08:52 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SW @ 12mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 04:53:17 AM
Sunset: 08:52:01 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 04:53:42 AM
Sunset: 08:51:59 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: SW @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 04:54:10 AM
Sunset: 08:51:55 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: WSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
