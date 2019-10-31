If you are heading out to Trick-or-Treat tonight, bundle up!! It's going to be very cold out there with temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than what we're used to seeing on Halloween in Spokane. Expect temperatures to be in the 30s at about 5:00 p.m. and cooling down below freezing by 8:00 p.m. Our overnight low will get down to the low-20s tonight, making for a cold start to November.
We are, believe it or not, in the middle of a warming trend right now though. A ridge of high pressure building off the coast is bringing sunny skies, calm winds and gradually warmer temperatures as we head into the weekend and early next week.
We should be in the low-50s this time of year, and it looks like we'll get there by early next week. Our overnight lows are remaining below freezing every night for the next week, with temperatures sitting in the mid-20s, which is a few degrees below average.
