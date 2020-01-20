Expect cloudy conditions and calm winds for Monday night. Enjoy your last dry night for a while as we prepare for the next round of showers to move in on Tuesday morning.
The showers begin around 8:00 AM on Tuesday morning and while they might begin as rain/snow mix in Spokane, they'll turn to rain as we move through the day with temperatures reaching the upper-30s. The heaviest rain is expected around midday, with a light break in the evening before more showers push through around 8:00 or 9:00 p.m. Snow levels will reach 3100 feet by the afternoon, so decent snowfall is expected in the mountains. Mountain travel will likely be difficult tomorrow and throughout most of the week.
A chance of off-and-on showers remains all the way through the next seven days, though temperatures will gradually warm as we head through the week. We're expecting to reach the low-40s by Thursday, where our daytime highs will stay through early next week. Overnight lows will also get up above freezing by about Wednesday night and remain in the mid- to upper-30s into next week as well.
