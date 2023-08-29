Right now we are tracking a cold front that is moving across the Inland Northwest that is bringing an active and unsettled weather pattern.
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning because of elevated fire danger due to frequent lightning concerns. We are also seeing gusty winds within these thunderstorm cells.
Models show the North Idaho Panhandle receiving the heaviest rain Tuesday night. Sandpoint and Bonners Ferry have the potential to receive over an inch from this system. Other areas will receive variable amounts with the highest rain totals coming from thunderstorms.
The active weather system will push east on Wednesday, leaving some lingering rain Wednesday morning and early afternoon.
Temperatures will drop even further on Wednesday. Highs for many may drop into the 60s. From Monday to Wednesday, a high temperature drop of over 30 degrees is possible for some cities including Spokane.