SPOKANE, Wash. - Today we are waking up to mild conditions, but that is all set to change by this afternoon.

We are tracking a round of slow-moving thunderstorms that will bring the potential for heavy downpours, dangerous cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds and small hail today and tomorrow.

A Flood Watch is in place through Friday for the Cascade valleys, NE mountains, Spokane/CDA, northern and central panhandle of Idaho.