Temperatures across the region are expected to stay high over the weekend, with Thursday and Friday expected to be the hottest. Temperatures in Spokane are expect to be in the mid to upper 90s, while south and central Washington may hit 100 or more.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory to that area beginning Thursday and lasting through 8 p.m. on Friday. Residents in the Lewiston area and lower Garfield and Asotin counties are affected, including the cities of:
- Culdesac,
- Gifford,
- Lapwai,
- Lewiston,
- Lewiston Grade,
- Peck,
- Alpowa Summit,
- Clarkston,
- Pomeroy.
In addition to scorching temps, the wind is expected to pick up again, which may cause high fire risk. Check back here for updates!
Beating the heat
More than flooding, hurricanes, or cold, heat is the number one cause of weather-related deaths and injuries in the U.S.
Don't sweat it, though! We've put together all the resources you'll need to keep you and your loved ones (and pets!) safe and cool.
Heat-related Sicknesses
Those vulnerable to heat-related sicknesses need to take extra precautions this week. Who is included in that group?
- Outdoor workers
- Pregnant people
- Newborns and babies
- Young Children
- 65 and older
- Those with Alzheimer's
- The chronically ill
- Those with heat sensitivity
Vulnerable populations may be susceptible to heat-related sicknesses in temperatures as low as 80 degrees, but anyone can experience the negative effects of heat exposure without proper protection and preparation!
You can learn more about the signs and symptoms HERE.
Most of all, be aware if you or those with you show the following symptoms and immediately get out of the sun and someplace cool:
- Heavy sweating
- Cramps
- Cold, clammy skin
- Fast, weak pulse
- Nausea or vomiting
- Tiredness or weakness
- Dizziness
- Headache
Cooling Shelters and Resources
If you're indoors with AC, this heat wave will be a breeze. For those relying on fans, or those without adequate shelter, there is a serious risk without a cooling system during the day.
Luckily, there are places to go and resources to access, many of them free! Try visiting:
- Public libraries (open through Sunday)
- Spokane County libraries
- Public Pools
- Splash pads and water fronts in city parks
- Cooling shelters (if opened in your city)
There's also an opportunity for low-income households to receive an AC unit from the state. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will help pay your utility bill if you're eligible. Those eligible can also apply for a free AC unit capable of cooling a 300-square-foot space.
Pet Safety
It isn't just people—your pets are at risk too! Be aware of what heat exhaustion and heat stroke look like in your furry or feathered friends, and know when to take them to a vet.
- Excessive panting
- Extreme lethargy
- Weakness, staggering, or inability to walk
- Increased salivation or thick, sticky saliva
- Collapse
- Dark red or pale gums
- Vomiting and Diarrhea
- Increased heart rate
If you're unable to keep your home cooled with AC, consider finding shelter for your pet at a kennel or other shelter. Check these resources!
The pups still need exercise, but be sure to take them out in the early morning, while the temps are still low. Sidewalks and the outside air remain uncomfortably warm for furry friends, even well into the night, so getting out early is imperative. Watch this video for more info!
Washington State University also has very useful tips for livestock health and safety:
Fire Risk
The heat brings an increased risk of fires as well! Keep an eye on burn restrictions and bans, as nearly every region in Washington is under some degree of restriction due to wildfire risk at the moment! Avoid fines (and fires!) by waiting to light up the grill or campfire until you're sure it's okay to so.
Wildfires can also be sparked in less obvious ways. Avoid tossing cigarettes or matches outside your car event, park over dry grass or brush, and check to make sure no chains are dragging.