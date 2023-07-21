We are in for another very hot day across the Inland Northwest with many areas expected to reach the upper 90s and triple digits. We are also waking up to hazy skies.
The LC Valley remains in a Heat Advisory through Friday with high temperatures in the mid-100s and overnight lows not expected to fall below 70 degrees.
A low pressure system will slowly drop in our direction which will lead to a slow cool down. Weekend temperatures are still expected to be hot. A breeze will pick up in the afternoons ahead which will increase fire danger. Steady speeds of 10-20 MPH can be expected.