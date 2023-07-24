Right now, we are under a Weather Alert due to elevated fire danger and Red Flag Warnings in place across the Inland Northwest. From Central Washington and into North Idaho, we will see dry conditions, breezy winds and relatively low humidity.
Winds today will vary between 10-20 mph sustained with the possibility of 35 mph wind gusts at times. Under these conditions, new fires can start easily and existing fires can be spread rapidly. It is important to be extra fire-aware today.
Temperatures will be in the low 90s across the Spokane Coeur d'Alene metro area. The overnight low will fall to the upper 50s to low 60s across the region.
Temperatures will be closer to seasonal for the rest of the work week, in the low to mid 80s.