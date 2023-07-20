Today we are waking up to widespread high-level haze in the Inland Northwest. Right now, the air quality in Spokane and Coeur d'Alene is at the "good" level but has potential to escalate to moderate this afternoon.
We are under a Weather Alert due to high heat. Temperatures in Spokane will reach 99 degrees while areas in the LC Valley will be well into the 100s.
Find an area to cool off if you don't have air conditioning or are one of our outdoor workers. Drink plenty of water and make sure pets have fresh cool water. Always best to wear light loose clothing, be sure to check on your neighbors and never leave the kids or the pets in an unattended vehicle for any amount of time. Know the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion for both humans and pets.