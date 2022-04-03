SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch over the Cascades, as well as a High Wind Watch for much of the region for Monday, April 4.
If you're traveling for spring break and driving over a pass, be sure to check the status of the roads before leaving to make sure it is open! Beginning Sunday night and lasting until Tuesday morning, heavy snow is expected in the mountains. With the stormy weather comes a warning from the NW Avalanche Center of a rising avalanche hazard. Drivers should be extremely cautious and well-prepared.
On the heels of isolated thunderstorms and hail yesterday comes a larger storm system, with strong wind expected Monday and the worst of it hitting in the afternoon and evening. Strong crosswinds and dust could make driving hazardous, so commuters should be prepared to take it slow and be cautious. There is also a potential for downed power lines and other debris in the roadway.
Make sure outside furniture is secure, windows are firmly closed, and you're prepared for a power outage at home, just in case! Avista reported they've been preparing and hope any outages are quickly handled. If you find yourself without power, you can report it to Avista and check their outage map here for estimated restoration.