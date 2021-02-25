Weather Authority Alert: Pass conditions at Stevens, Snoqualmie and Lookout

WASHINGTON - Here are the latest pass conditions as of 8 a.m. this morning:

Stevens Pass: Compact snow and ice - Chains required

Snoqualmie Pass: Snow and slush - Chains required

Lookout Pass: Icy patches - No restrictions

