SPOKANE, Wash. - Our weather team has been preparing for the largest snow storm of this winter to hit Wednesday evening and last for most of Thursday. The snow has already started to fall across Eastern Washington and will hit the Spokane/CDA area around 8 p.m.
By the time all is said and done, we are expecting between 4 and 8 inches across much of the central part of the state, including the Spokane area. However we could see 8-12 inches in north Idaho, and up to 18 inches in places like Leavenworth, Wenatchee and Chelan.
If you can avoid the Cascade Passes over the next 48 hours, you should. Stevens Pass could see 4 feet of snow! Snoqualmie shouldn't see quite that much, but there's still the potential for about 2 feet there as well.
If you have to be out, please drive carefully, leave plenty of room between cars, and make sure you've got proper traction.
If you'd like to share a picture or video of the snow you get with us, we'd love to see it! You can email it to q6news@khq.com or send a message to our Facebook and we may even feature it on the show!