Based on changes to the forecast we have decided to call a Weather Authority Alert for the snow falling around the Greater Spokane/CdA area.
The snow forecast for Spokane and CdA area has just been updated to 1-3” of snow, and heavier bands south are now expected to produce a high end of 4-6”.
On top of that…temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-20s by Friday morning which will mean slick and icy roads! Use caution, slow down and get to where you're going safely!
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory Thursday afternoon for the areas shaded in purple because of the likelihood of accumulating snow through 8AM Friday morning. Under some of those narrow, intense bands, up to 4” could fall by Friday mornings commute!
One major difficulty with this forecast is identifying exactly which areas could see the heaviest snow, but most forecast models are indicating it’ll likely stay south of Spokane. That means several highways could could be very slick by Friday morning.