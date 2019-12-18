Today we are looking at another quiet and cloudy day with temperatures set to rise into the mid to upper 30's. However, we are under a Weather Authority Alert as changes are coming. We have Winter Weather Warnings, Watches and Advisories in place that have been issued by the National Weather Service. Once we head into the overnight hours our game changer arrives. We will be looking at widespread snow showers. Fresh snow on the ground likely means a dicey morning commute. You've been warned, so plan ahead! Set that alarm a little extra early for tomorrow morning.
Right now, models are not entirely lining up on timing. Tomorrow morning as you are heading off to work it is possible snow will still be falling. Temperatures are set to rise tomorrow and with those temperatures going up we will look for the transition to that messy mixed precipitation. Eventually, we will be switching over to rain which is expected through the weekend as we head into the 40's. Of course, tomorrow will be all about timing and temperatures. Currently models suggest we will see about an inch of accumulation in Spokane. For those of you that reside on the higher benches it is possible you will be looking at closer to three inches by tomorrow morning.
Naturally, our biggest hitter will be the mountain locations. If you are looking to travel across the passes I urge you to check conditions before you head out the door. Make sure you are prepared for winter-like travel.
