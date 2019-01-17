A winter system moving in is bringing freezing rain and mountain snow to areas of the Inland Northwest, with a rain/snow mix in the Columbia Basin.
That will mean slick conditions for commuters Thursday morning, and snow-covered mountain roads.
1-3" of snow is expected near Wenatchee, Leavenworth, the Methow/ Okanogan Valleys, the Waterville Plateau, and Republic.
Winter weather advisories are in effect for these areas. For Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry and Colville, snow is expected to develop by mid to late morning and persist into the afternoon.
1-3" of accumulations are expected across the north Idaho Panhandle and far northeast Washington so Winter Weather Advisories may be expanded to cover these zones.
Unsettled weather will continue through the weekend bringing mountain snow.
Cooler and showery conditions can be expected into early next week.