We are under a weather authority alert as an area of low pressure is heading inland from the Pacific. Our main concern with this system will be the winds. Across the Inland Northwest we have High Wind Watches and Warnings as well as Wind Advisories in place for Wednesday. In fact, earlier today Coeur d'Alene was under a Wind Advisory, but the National Weather Service has just extended the High Wind Warning into the area. Under that warning we could see steady northeast winds 35-45mph and gusts up to 60-65mph. Spokane sustained winds will be closer to 30-40mph with gusts around 55mph. Get ready to batten down the hatches! If you have already put out holiday decorations consider bringing them inside as they could be blown away. This system will bring the possibility for broken tree limbs as well. Ahead of Thanksgiving Thursday, of course, a big concern is the possibility for power outages. Keep in mind driving will be difficult for high profile vehicles with cross winds.
Another concern with this monster system is the chance for drifting snow in areas that will see snowfall. We will look for flurries tomorrow, but our neighbors in Oregon will expect to see a much bigger impact. The passes will also have a good chance to see winter travel conditions for drivers. Please make sure you check conditions and your car is prepared for winter-like travel before you hit the road.
Those winds we talked about should wait until later on today to pick up. Otherwise, today we will look for partly sunny skies and temperatures into the mid 30's. Your overnight low will drop to the mid 20's. Please plan accordingly for tomorrow morning as we will expect to see quite the wind chill factor when it comes to our start time temperatures.
