Avista says they're preparing for downed lines and possible outages due to an incoming weather system on Monday. Prepare for high winds and dust that could greatly reduce visibility.

Right now, we are under a Weather Authority Alert in preparation for a major storm system expected to impact the Inland Northwest on Monday. Tonight and tomorrow are the calm before the storm. 
 
Tonight, we will see increasing clouds with an overnight low around 34 degrees. Sunday we will start off cloudy through mid-morning and gradually clear by the afternoon. The daytime high will be around 56 degrees and winds will start to increase by Sunday afternoon with up to 24 mph gusts possible.
 
The storm system arriving on Monday will bring a little of everything; rain, isolated thunderstorms, mountain snow and very gusty winds. A Winter Storm Watch will go into place for the Cascade Mountain Passes Sunday evening and last until Tuesday morning. During this time, heavy snowfall is possible. Total accumulations are expected to be between 18 and 30 inches through the Cascade passes. Snowfall rates up to an inch an hour will be possible late Sunday night into Monday. Be prepared for difficult travel.
 

Monday we will see rain showers, isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds pull across the Inland Northwest. A High Wind Watch will last all of Monday. Winds are expected to be a big concern with winds 25 to 35 mph sustained and up to 50 to 60 wind gusts possible. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Scattered to widespread power outages are possible and travel could be difficult. Areas of blowing dust are possible through the Basin and will likely impact portions of I-90, Highways 395, 2, 195, be prepared for periods of changing visibility.

