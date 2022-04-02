Monday we will see rain showers, isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds pull across the Inland Northwest. A High Wind Watch will last all of Monday. Winds are expected to be a big concern with winds 25 to 35 mph sustained and up to 50 to 60 wind gusts possible. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Scattered to widespread power outages are possible and travel could be difficult. Areas of blowing dust are possible through the Basin and will likely impact portions of I-90, Highways 395, 2, 195, be prepared for periods of changing visibility.
Weekend calm before Monday storm
Jenny Power
KHQ Local News Reporter
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Colfax, Quincy, Pomeroy, Waterville, Cheney, Cashmere, Ephrata, Wilbur, Winchester, Ralston, Peshastin, Moscow, Telma, Othello, Plain, Uniontown, Mansfield, Odessa, Moses Lake, Palisades, Rockford, Rosalia, Coulee City, Spokane, Creston, Grand Coulee, Tekoa, Electric City, Leavenworth, Dryden, La Crosse, Clarkston Heights, Lamona, Wenatchee, Harrington, Davenport, Entiat, Potlatch, Winton, Clarkston, Plummer, Genesee, Stratford, Oakesdale, Chelan, Pullman, Ritzville, and Coulee Dam. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Scattered to numerous power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles with strong cross winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may be found across parts of Grant, Adams, Whitman and Lincoln counties. This could impact travel on portions of I-90, Highways 395, 2, 195 and State Route 26. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&
Currently in Spokane
Video Channels
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 28%
- Feels Like: 52°
- Heat Index: 56°
- Wind: 14 mph
- Wind Chill: 52°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:26:26 AM
- Sunset: 07:21:15 PM
- Dew Point: 23°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. High 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Weather Alert
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:26:26 AM
Sunset: 07:21:15 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: SSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Some clouds. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:24:25 AM
Sunset: 07:22:40 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: S @ 17 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Chance of Rain: 71%
Sunrise: 06:22:24 AM
Sunset: 07:24:05 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: WSW @ 29 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:20:24 AM
Sunset: 07:25:30 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: WSW @ 18 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:18:24 AM
Sunset: 07:26:55 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: SSE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:16:24 AM
Sunset: 07:28:20 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: ESE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 06:14:25 AM
Sunset: 07:29:46 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: SSW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
