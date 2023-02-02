Thursday brought partly cloudy skies and some welcome sun breaks! Temperatures mostly topped out in the 30s with Coeur d'Alene just sneaking into the 40s.
The next precipitation system will move in starting Friday night with slight chances of light showers. Those isolated shower chances will continue into Saturday. Moisture is expected to increase on Sunday bringing widespread rain.
Mountains may receive a little snow accumulation with this system. A rain/snow mix is possible for lower elevations if the shower comes early in the morning.