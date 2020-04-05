Sydnee Stelle
After a little weekend snow, Mother Nature is finally doing us a favor this week! We are watching for sunshine and above-average temperatures as we head through the week. For your Monday, we'll see mostly sunny skies with temperatures rising to the upper-50s in the afternoon (10 degrees warmer than Sunday!). 
 
The warming trend doesn't stop there, we're getting up into the mid-60s by Thursday -- way above average! The sunny skies will continue throughout the week.
 
Then, temperatures start to drop back to normal as we head into the weekend, looking for daytime highs in the low-50s by Easter Sunday. We're still a little far out, but at this point, it looks like we should see sunny skies and mild temperatures for Easter.

