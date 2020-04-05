We're tracking a warm-up!
Sydnee Stelle
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Images
Videos
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 74%
- Feels Like: 42°
- Heat Index: 45°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 42°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:19:27 AM
- Sunset: 07:26:10 PM
- Dew Point: 37°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:19:27 AM
Sunset: 07:26:10 PM
Humidity: 86%
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:17:27 AM
Sunset: 07:27:35 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: WSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Generally fair. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:15:28 AM
Sunset: 07:29 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Clear. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:13:29 AM
Sunset: 07:30:25 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: NW @ 6mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:11:31 AM
Sunset: 07:31:51 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:09:33 AM
Sunset: 07:33:16 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: WSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:07:35 AM
Sunset: 07:34:41 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: WSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
