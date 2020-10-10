Wet and Windy Weekend

It was a soggy, dreary day for the Inland Northwest with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s. A chance of showers possibly this evening leads to mostly cloudy skies tonight and low temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Mostly cloudy skies and gusty winds to start the day off on Sunday, spotty showers turn more consistent after 5 pm tomorrow. Moderate to heavier patches of rain likely with mountain snow above 4500 feet.
Columbus day brings showers to start off the day, which makes way for partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Look for the rain to return on Tuesday before a dry weather pattern takes over by the middle of the work week. Have a safe weekend!
