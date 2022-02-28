Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Spokane, WA
Right Now
- Humidity: 89%
- Feels Like: 47°
- Heat Index: 47°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 47°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 06:27:49 AM
- Sunset: 05:36:34 PM
- Dew Point: 44°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Tonight
Cloudy with periods of light rain. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Tomorrow
Steady light rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 48F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 35%
Sunrise: 06:29:44 AM
Sunset: 05:35:04 PM
Humidity: 90%
Wind: SSE @ 3 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy with a few showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 84%
Sunrise: 06:27:49 AM
Sunset: 05:36:34 PM
Humidity: 85%
Wind: SE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Wednesday Night
Cloudy with periods of light rain. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 76%
Sunrise: 06:25:54 AM
Sunset: 05:38:04 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 06:23:58 AM
Sunset: 05:39:34 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: NNE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:22:02 AM
Sunset: 05:41:03 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: NE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:20:05 AM
Sunset: 05:42:32 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: N @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 06:18:08 AM
Sunset: 05:44:01 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: SW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
