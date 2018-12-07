Dry and cooler weather will continue through Friday night with patchy fog and low clouds developing each night. Temperatures will be seasonably cool with afternoon temperatures in the lower to mid 30s and overnight lows in the single digits and teens. A much wetter weather pattern is likely to return late this weekend into next week. Moderate to heavy snow is expected over the mountains, with a mix of rain and snow in the valleys.
- Today Sunny, with a high near 32. Calm wind.
- Tonight Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Calm wind.
- Saturday Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Calm wind.