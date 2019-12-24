We're starting to see a few showers in Spokane, with rain/snow mix in higher elevations and light rain in lower elevations. While there is a chance for snow flurries off and on tonight as temperatures drop, we likely won't see enough to stick.
We'll see our overnight lows dip down into the upper-20s, with patchy fog and clouds. For Christmas Day, we'll watch for the slight chance of light flurries (again too light to stick), with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid-30s.
While the chance for a flurry or two remains on Thursday and through the weekend, things are looking pretty calm. High temperatures will remain in the 30s, with partly cloudy skies expected into early next week.
