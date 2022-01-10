Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews have had their worked cut out for them over the weekend after snow-storms made mountain passes unsafe to traverse and left foot upon foot of snow to be cleared from the roadways.
Progress was made over the weekend at Snoqualmie Pass, which was reopened Sunday. But other areas like White Pass and Stevens Pass remained closed as crews worked to clear snow slides and debris.
Now, White Pass is nearly open. WSDOT plans to open up at 3 p.m. Monday. They shared this thread on Twitter to give us and update on progress at the passes.
US 12 White Pass is expected to reopen at 3 p.m. today, Monday. Crews are doing final work to clear snow & debris to allow traffic to move safely through. That will mean 3 of 4 passes will have reopened. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/kXUNMhWdKk— Washington State DOT (@wsdot) January 10, 2022
As they mention in one of the tweets, it appears Stevens Pass will not be reopened for a few more days.