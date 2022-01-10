Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to half an inch and ice accumulations from a light glaze to a few hundreths of an inch. * WHERE...Rockford, Colfax, Rosalia, Downtown Spokane, Tekoa, Davenport, Cheney, Spokane Valley, La Crosse, Airway Heights, Uniontown, Fairfield, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&