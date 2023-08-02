Today we are waking up to widespread haze across the Inland Northwest. Air Quality in Spokane is expected to vary from good to moderate at times.
There is a Red Flag Warning in place for the Kittitas Valley and parts of Central Washington for this afternoon due to relatively low humidity and breezy winds, with potentially 30 mph wind gusts. Under these conditions, new fires can start easily and be spread rapidly.
The dry weather pattern continues today with most areas reaching the mid to upper 90s for the daytime high.