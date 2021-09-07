Today in Spokane there will be widespread haze, but sunny skies are expected to last throughout the day and into the evening. The daytime high in Spokane will be near 87 degrees and a gradual cool down into the 70's is expected to start on Friday. Early Wednesday morning, a system is expected to bring showers and possibly thunderstorms to the central part of Washington. The system will continue to move toward eastern Washington with some scattered showers possible toward the northeast corner and northern Idaho panhandle tomorrow morning. Gusty winds are also expected within this weather system.
Widespread haze expected in Spokane Tuesday
- Jenny Power
-
Updated
Jenny Power
KHQ Local News Reporter
