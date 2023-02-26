Snow is coming down in Spokane and throughout the region to start Sunday, and it is sticking well including to area roadways. Be prepared or winter driving conditions.
One to two inches of snow is expected for Sunday with showers clearing out in the early afternoon. Wind gusts around 20-25 mph will lead to the possibility of blowing snow.
A second wave of moisture will push in from the southwest tomorrow. This could produce similar amounts of accumulation leading to around four to five inches of total accumulation by the time we reach Tuesday afternoon.
Daytime high temperatures hold mostly steady in the 30s this week with overnight lows down in the teens and 20s.
Weather conditions remain unsettled, and another weak system will push in Friday bringing further possibilities of light snowfall.